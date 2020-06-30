2346 CENTURY Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room sauna tennis court valet service

This bright hip townhome is located in the heart of where the shops and restaurants don't get much better. This floor plan includes a very spacious double master suites, two living rooms with fireplaces on both top and bottom floors, 2 very spacious patios where you can barbeque. This wonderful little oasis has drenched filled natural light. Did I mention your two car garage and bonus room where you could have a third garage if needed with direct entry and plenty of storage area. The main master bedroom features 13 ft ceilings, a double door entry, private patio, 2 walk-in closets, sexy stand alone bathtub and huge oversize custom tiled shower. Kitchen features include tile floors, custom cabinets, stone counters, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Complex offers tennis courts, 5 pools, Valet parking, spas, fitness center, and manicured walking grounds. Close to Beverly Hills, Westfield Mall, theaters and restaurants.