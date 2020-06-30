All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2346 CENTURY Hill
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

2346 CENTURY Hill

2346 Century Hill · No Longer Available
Location

2346 Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
tennis court
valet service
This bright hip townhome is located in the heart of where the shops and restaurants don't get much better. This floor plan includes a very spacious double master suites, two living rooms with fireplaces on both top and bottom floors, 2 very spacious patios where you can barbeque. This wonderful little oasis has drenched filled natural light. Did I mention your two car garage and bonus room where you could have a third garage if needed with direct entry and plenty of storage area. The main master bedroom features 13 ft ceilings, a double door entry, private patio, 2 walk-in closets, sexy stand alone bathtub and huge oversize custom tiled shower. Kitchen features include tile floors, custom cabinets, stone counters, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Complex offers tennis courts, 5 pools, Valet parking, spas, fitness center, and manicured walking grounds. Close to Beverly Hills, Westfield Mall, theaters and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 CENTURY Hill have any available units?
2346 CENTURY Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 CENTURY Hill have?
Some of 2346 CENTURY Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 CENTURY Hill currently offering any rent specials?
2346 CENTURY Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 CENTURY Hill pet-friendly?
No, 2346 CENTURY Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2346 CENTURY Hill offer parking?
Yes, 2346 CENTURY Hill offers parking.
Does 2346 CENTURY Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2346 CENTURY Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 CENTURY Hill have a pool?
Yes, 2346 CENTURY Hill has a pool.
Does 2346 CENTURY Hill have accessible units?
No, 2346 CENTURY Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 CENTURY Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2346 CENTURY Hill has units with dishwashers.

