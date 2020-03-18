All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:24 AM

2338 Lake View Ave

2338 Lake View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2338 Lake View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is Silver Lake at its best: Classic Spanish revival home, hardwood floors meet tiled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, bathrooms and fireplace. This house has 2 bedrooms and one and half baths, a sunlit drenched formal dining area and a stand alone office sitting below the house next to the large two car garage which can be used as a stand alone office with its own entrance. Central air and heat recently added, newer washer and dryer will be provided as a courtesy, maintenance to be tenant responsibility.

Between the house and the detached duplex rental units is an outdoor entertainment area with fireplace and fountain. This charming home and the apartments overlook a verdant garden, spilling into a beautiful tree rich protected canyon below.

Live in one of Los Angeles most desirable neighborhoods! Silver Lake is an eclectic enclave with a booming arts scene and one of the largest creative class communities in the country. Silver Lake has a rich diversity of some of the most avant garde Modernist architecture in North America with an abundance of classic 1930s richly detailed Spanish influenced designed homes. Contact Jeremy for a showing request, email is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Lake View Ave have any available units?
2338 Lake View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 Lake View Ave have?
Some of 2338 Lake View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Lake View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Lake View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Lake View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2338 Lake View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2338 Lake View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Lake View Ave offers parking.
Does 2338 Lake View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2338 Lake View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Lake View Ave have a pool?
No, 2338 Lake View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Lake View Ave have accessible units?
No, 2338 Lake View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Lake View Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2338 Lake View Ave has units with dishwashers.
