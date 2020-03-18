2338 Lake View Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is Silver Lake at its best: Classic Spanish revival home, hardwood floors meet tiled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, bathrooms and fireplace. This house has 2 bedrooms and one and half baths, a sunlit drenched formal dining area and a stand alone office sitting below the house next to the large two car garage which can be used as a stand alone office with its own entrance. Central air and heat recently added, newer washer and dryer will be provided as a courtesy, maintenance to be tenant responsibility.



Between the house and the detached duplex rental units is an outdoor entertainment area with fireplace and fountain. This charming home and the apartments overlook a verdant garden, spilling into a beautiful tree rich protected canyon below.



Live in one of Los Angeles most desirable neighborhoods! Silver Lake is an eclectic enclave with a booming arts scene and one of the largest creative class communities in the country. Silver Lake has a rich diversity of some of the most avant garde Modernist architecture in North America with an abundance of classic 1930s richly detailed Spanish influenced designed homes. Contact Jeremy for a showing request, email is preferred.