2338 Lake View Ave

Amenities
This is Silver Lake at its best: Classic Spanish revival home, hardwood floors meet tiled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, bathrooms and fireplace. This house has 2 bedrooms and one and half baths, a sunlit drenched formal dining area and a stand alone office sitting below the house next to the large two car garage which can be used as a stand alone office with its own entrance. Central air and heat recently added, newer washer and dryer will be provided as a courtesy, maintenance to be tenant responsibility.
Between the house and the detached duplex rental units is an outdoor entertainment area with fireplace and fountain. This charming home and the apartments overlook a verdant garden, spilling into a beautiful tree rich protected canyon below.
Live in one of Los Angeles most desirable neighborhoods! Silver Lake is an eclectic enclave with a booming arts scene and one of the largest creative class communities in the country. Silver Lake has a rich diversity of some of the most avant garde Modernist architecture in North America with an abundance of classic 1930s richly detailed Spanish influenced designed homes. Contact Jeremy for a showing request, email is preferred.