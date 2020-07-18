2337 Cloy Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom beach bungalow in the highly sought after Silver Triangle neighborhood of Venice has been newly renovated in the open kitchen, with fresh paint throughout. The master bath has been completely remodeled, with a brand new bathroom recently added in the main living area. The living room has vaulted ceilings with room for a beverage fridge if desired for entertaining and lounging. There is also a laundry room, tankless water heater and solar paneling. The front has been freshly landscaped with native California plants and the back features a cozy private outdoor space. Owner pays all utilities except cable and internet. Located around the corner within walking distance of the best restaurants and shops Venice has to offer, including famed Abbot Kinney Blvd. and the Venice Canals.