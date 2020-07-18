All apartments in Los Angeles
2337 Cloy Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

2337 Cloy Avenue

2337 Cloy Avenue · (310) 927-7426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2337 Cloy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

This 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom beach bungalow in the highly sought after Silver Triangle neighborhood of Venice has been newly renovated in the open kitchen, with fresh paint throughout. The master bath has been completely remodeled, with a brand new bathroom recently added in the main living area. The living room has vaulted ceilings with room for a beverage fridge if desired for entertaining and lounging. There is also a laundry room, tankless water heater and solar paneling. The front has been freshly landscaped with native California plants and the back features a cozy private outdoor space. Owner pays all utilities except cable and internet. Located around the corner within walking distance of the best restaurants and shops Venice has to offer, including famed Abbot Kinney Blvd. and the Venice Canals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Cloy Avenue have any available units?
2337 Cloy Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 Cloy Avenue have?
Some of 2337 Cloy Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Cloy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Cloy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Cloy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2337 Cloy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2337 Cloy Avenue offer parking?
No, 2337 Cloy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2337 Cloy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 Cloy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Cloy Avenue have a pool?
No, 2337 Cloy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Cloy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2337 Cloy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Cloy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 Cloy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
