2335 EASTERN CANAL

One of a kind architecrural and environmentally conscious home, reimagined by architect David Hertz, offers T-canal views and sophisticated interiors just moments from the beach, shops and restaurants of Abbot Kinney. A gated courtyard with a hot tub and outdoor seating lead to open, airy interiors. A light-filled living room features radiant, polished concrete floors, expansive windows and a canal-facing terrace. A custom chef's kitchen is outfitted with a Miele stove, Bulthaup cabinetry and a Syndecrete breakfast bar. Suspended over the living room, the master suite features a showroom closet and bathroom with time-controlled sunroofs. An entertainer's level fosters a seamless connection to the private courtyard and is ideal for guests, with a full bathroom, closet, fireplace and Far Infrared sauna. Equipped with solar panels, a water filtration system and sustainable rooftop garden, this home exemplifies modern waterfrontliving in L.A.'s most dynamic enclave.