Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:20 AM

2335 EASTERN CANAL

2335 Eastern Canal · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Eastern Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
One of a kind architecrural and environmentally conscious home, reimagined by architect David Hertz, offers T-canal views and sophisticated interiors just moments from the beach, shops and restaurants of Abbot Kinney. A gated courtyard with a hot tub and outdoor seating lead to open, airy interiors. A light-filled living room features radiant, polished concrete floors, expansive windows and a canal-facing terrace. A custom chef's kitchen is outfitted with a Miele stove, Bulthaup cabinetry and a Syndecrete breakfast bar. Suspended over the living room, the master suite features a showroom closet and bathroom with time-controlled sunroofs. An entertainer's level fosters a seamless connection to the private courtyard and is ideal for guests, with a full bathroom, closet, fireplace and Far Infrared sauna. Equipped with solar panels, a water filtration system and sustainable rooftop garden, this home exemplifies modern waterfrontliving in L.A.'s most dynamic enclave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 EASTERN CANAL have any available units?
2335 EASTERN CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 EASTERN CANAL have?
Some of 2335 EASTERN CANAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 EASTERN CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
2335 EASTERN CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 EASTERN CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 2335 EASTERN CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2335 EASTERN CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 2335 EASTERN CANAL offers parking.
Does 2335 EASTERN CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 EASTERN CANAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 EASTERN CANAL have a pool?
No, 2335 EASTERN CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 2335 EASTERN CANAL have accessible units?
No, 2335 EASTERN CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 EASTERN CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 EASTERN CANAL has units with dishwashers.
