2334 South GARTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ATTENTION RENTERS!!! SEEKING A LIFESTYLE CHANGE??!! Here's your chance to live in a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home FOR RENT near Beverlywood and is centrally located!! The home offers great features such as natural light, double pane windows, new A/C and central heat!! The home also has a spacious living room, dining room, and a completely remodeled eat-in kitchen with two stoves. The Master Bedroom has its own entrance and all the Bedrooms and Bathrooms are completely remodeled! All the bells and whistles!! Stacked washer/dryer, ice dispenser fridge, and a wood furnace fireplace!! The home also has 3x Ring Security Cameras too!! The house is fenced with a yard that is nicely landscaped next to a driveway that leads to a gated detached 2-car garage, offering you and your guest plenty of parking!! You'll have amazing convenient access to Beverly Hills, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Downtown, Kaiser Hospital, and the Santa Monica Freeway!!! Don't wait!!