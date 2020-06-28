All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

2334 South GARTH Avenue

2334 South Garth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2334 South Garth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ATTENTION RENTERS!!! SEEKING A LIFESTYLE CHANGE??!! Here's your chance to live in a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home FOR RENT near Beverlywood and is centrally located!! The home offers great features such as natural light, double pane windows, new A/C and central heat!! The home also has a spacious living room, dining room, and a completely remodeled eat-in kitchen with two stoves. The Master Bedroom has its own entrance and all the Bedrooms and Bathrooms are completely remodeled! All the bells and whistles!! Stacked washer/dryer, ice dispenser fridge, and a wood furnace fireplace!! The home also has 3x Ring Security Cameras too!! The house is fenced with a yard that is nicely landscaped next to a driveway that leads to a gated detached 2-car garage, offering you and your guest plenty of parking!! You'll have amazing convenient access to Beverly Hills, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Downtown, Kaiser Hospital, and the Santa Monica Freeway!!! Don't wait!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 South GARTH Avenue have any available units?
2334 South GARTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 South GARTH Avenue have?
Some of 2334 South GARTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 South GARTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2334 South GARTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 South GARTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2334 South GARTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2334 South GARTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2334 South GARTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2334 South GARTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 South GARTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 South GARTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2334 South GARTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2334 South GARTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2334 South GARTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 South GARTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 South GARTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
