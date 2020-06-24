2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace

Amenities
Spectacular City views from Downtown LA to Century City and beyond from almost every room. Feel magically transported to the golden era of Hollywood in this private-gated and serene Hollywood Hills enclave. This Mid-century masterpiece sits high atop Beachwood Canyon and offers tranquility with a zen garden surrounding the property. Impeccably remodeled with bright fresh paint inside and out, hardwood floors and an open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen sports granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances; Marble floors in the master bathroom with spa tub & separate shower. There is also a separate 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house behind the main house. This offering is perfect for entertaining and sits on over a quarter of an acre lot with a pool, exotic fruit trees & endless views! This is a perfect luxurious hideaway that feels far away from the city but close enough to look down on Hollywood from a private and privileged position.