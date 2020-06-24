All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:17 AM

2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace

2331 Allview Terrace West · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Allview Terrace West, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Spectacular City views from Downtown LA to Century City and beyond from almost every room. Feel magically transported to the golden era of Hollywood in this private-gated and serene Hollywood Hills enclave. This Mid-century masterpiece sits high atop Beachwood Canyon and offers tranquility with a zen garden surrounding the property. Impeccably remodeled with bright fresh paint inside and out, hardwood floors and an open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen sports granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances; Marble floors in the master bathroom with spa tub & separate shower. There is also a separate 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house behind the main house. This offering is perfect for entertaining and sits on over a quarter of an acre lot with a pool, exotic fruit trees & endless views! This is a perfect luxurious hideaway that feels far away from the city but close enough to look down on Hollywood from a private and privileged position.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace have any available units?
2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace have?
Some of 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace offers parking.
Does 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace has a pool.
Does 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 West ALLVIEW Terrace has units with dishwashers.
