2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan

$500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT if will sign a lease on or before 11/30/2019!



Come and see this pleasant UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT in the friendly Elysian Valley Riverside neighborhood in L.A.



The cozy units bright interior features laminate flooring throughout. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop, oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have mirrored door built-in closets. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo.



There are a hookup washer and dryer available along with the air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, ceiling fans, and gas heating.



1 covered carport (#2)



Only small pets are welcome. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Whereas the water and trash utilities will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vR5pW98HcqJ



2327 Elmgrove Street is approximately a 22-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Lincoln Heights / Cypress Park Station stop.



Nearby parks: Egret Park, Cypress Park, and Poplar Recreation Center.



Nearby Schools:

Dorris Place Elementary School - 0.47 mile, 7/10

Solano Avenue Elementary School - 0.82 mile, 9/10

Gabriella Charter School - 1.62 miles, 9/10

Allesandro Elementary School - 1.49 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

96 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

94 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

251 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.7 mile



