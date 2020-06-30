All apartments in Los Angeles
2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment

2327 Elmgrove Street · No Longer Available
Location

2327 Elmgrove Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
$500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT if will sign a lease on or before 11/30/2019!

Come and see this pleasant UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT in the friendly Elysian Valley Riverside neighborhood in L.A.

The cozy units bright interior features laminate flooring throughout. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop, oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have mirrored door built-in closets. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo.

There are a hookup washer and dryer available along with the air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, ceiling fans, and gas heating.

1 covered carport (#2)

Only small pets are welcome. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Whereas the water and trash utilities will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vR5pW98HcqJ

2327 Elmgrove Street is approximately a 22-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Lincoln Heights / Cypress Park Station stop.

Nearby parks: Egret Park, Cypress Park, and Poplar Recreation Center.

Nearby Schools:
Dorris Place Elementary School - 0.47 mile, 7/10
Solano Avenue Elementary School - 0.82 mile, 9/10
Gabriella Charter School - 1.62 miles, 9/10
Allesandro Elementary School - 1.49 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
96 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
94 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
251 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5333318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment have any available units?
2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment have?
Some of 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment is pet friendly.
Does 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment offers parking.
Does 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment have a pool?
No, 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment have accessible units?
No, 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Elmgrove Street Apartment does not have units with dishwashers.

