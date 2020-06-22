Amenities

Two gorgeous Cape Cod Cottages on Grand Canal, take one cottage or both, (see remarks for price of each) both cottages are furnished adorably with everything you need for a 30 day stay or longer. Main cottage (2323 Grand Canal) is right on the water, detached Guest House (2318 Grand Canal) is right behind main house. Main House with Master bedroom and full Kitchen sleeps 6 with King bed, Queen sofa bed, and two twin daybeds. Guest cottage (also with full kitchen and full bath with adorable claw foot tub) sleeps 4 with Queen beds and twin trundle daybed. This is a great place to host friends and have yourself a great time but it has to be 30 days or longer. Pets negotiable. Decorative river rock fireplace, 4 Car off street parking, high ceilings open floor plan, sky lights, lots of windows, views of the canals from every room. Maid service, trainer, chef available upon request. Guest cottage also works great as assistant's quarters or office.