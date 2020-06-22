All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

2323 GRAND CANAL

2323 S Grand Cl · No Longer Available
Location

2323 S Grand Cl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two gorgeous Cape Cod Cottages on Grand Canal, take one cottage or both, (see remarks for price of each) both cottages are furnished adorably with everything you need for a 30 day stay or longer. Main cottage (2323 Grand Canal) is right on the water, detached Guest House (2318 Grand Canal) is right behind main house. Main House with Master bedroom and full Kitchen sleeps 6 with King bed, Queen sofa bed, and two twin daybeds. Guest cottage (also with full kitchen and full bath with adorable claw foot tub) sleeps 4 with Queen beds and twin trundle daybed. This is a great place to host friends and have yourself a great time but it has to be 30 days or longer. Pets negotiable. Decorative river rock fireplace, 4 Car off street parking, high ceilings open floor plan, sky lights, lots of windows, views of the canals from every room. Maid service, trainer, chef available upon request. Guest cottage also works great as assistant's quarters or office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 GRAND CANAL have any available units?
2323 GRAND CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 GRAND CANAL have?
Some of 2323 GRAND CANAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 GRAND CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
2323 GRAND CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 GRAND CANAL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 GRAND CANAL is pet friendly.
Does 2323 GRAND CANAL offer parking?
No, 2323 GRAND CANAL does not offer parking.
Does 2323 GRAND CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 GRAND CANAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 GRAND CANAL have a pool?
No, 2323 GRAND CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 2323 GRAND CANAL have accessible units?
No, 2323 GRAND CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 GRAND CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 GRAND CANAL has units with dishwashers.
