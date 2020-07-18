2320 West 24th Street Unit 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Pretty and spacious, newly remodeled, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the peaceful UNNC neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The bright and airy interior features a hardwood/tile flooring, built-in bookshelves/cabinets, and big windows with vertical blinds. Its lovely kitchen equipped with quartz countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. It has ceiling fans and gas heating. There is a hookup washer and dryer available. No pets, sorry. No smoking, too. The exterior has an owner-maintained fenced yard. Other community amenities include the nearby park and barbecue area.



There is an uncovered, 1 parking spot, #7; if more than 1 car, tenants need to get a permit from the city if they want to park overnight.



The tenant pays for gas (Southern California Gas Company); trash, sewage, and electricity (Department of Water and Power). The landlord is responsible for the water and landscaping. Section 8 applicants are also welcome to apply for this home.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Second Avenue Park, Gramercy Park, and Leslie N Shaw Park.



Bus lines:

209 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

Midtown DASH Midtown - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Metro E Line (Expo) - 1.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



