Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2320 West 24th Street Unit 7

2320 West 24th Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

2320 West 24th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Pretty and spacious, newly remodeled, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the peaceful UNNC neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The bright and airy interior features a hardwood/tile flooring, built-in bookshelves/cabinets, and big windows with vertical blinds. Its lovely kitchen equipped with quartz countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. It has ceiling fans and gas heating. There is a hookup washer and dryer available. No pets, sorry. No smoking, too. The exterior has an owner-maintained fenced yard. Other community amenities include the nearby park and barbecue area.

There is an uncovered, 1 parking spot, #7; if more than 1 car, tenants need to get a permit from the city if they want to park overnight.

The tenant pays for gas (Southern California Gas Company); trash, sewage, and electricity (Department of Water and Power). The landlord is responsible for the water and landscaping. Section 8 applicants are also welcome to apply for this home.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Second Avenue Park, Gramercy Park, and Leslie N Shaw Park.

Bus lines:
209 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
Midtown DASH Midtown - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Metro E Line (Expo) - 1.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 have any available units?
2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 have?
Some of 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 West 24th Street Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.
