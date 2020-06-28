All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

232 ADERNO Way

232 Aderno Way · No Longer Available
Location

232 Aderno Way, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Located on a quiet loop street above the Bel-Air Bay Club, this eclectic and beautifully renovated mid-century architectural boasts exceptional light-filled interiors, walls of glass, vaulted ceilings all in a bucolic setting. The upstairs is given over to the master suite with a generous spa-like bath, walk-in closet, and picturesque mountain views. There are two additional bedrooms on the main level. The grounds feature lush landscaping, grassy yard, outdoor dining, and a gorgeous Ipe deck. Available unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 ADERNO Way have any available units?
232 ADERNO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 ADERNO Way have?
Some of 232 ADERNO Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 ADERNO Way currently offering any rent specials?
232 ADERNO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 ADERNO Way pet-friendly?
No, 232 ADERNO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 232 ADERNO Way offer parking?
Yes, 232 ADERNO Way offers parking.
Does 232 ADERNO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 ADERNO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 ADERNO Way have a pool?
No, 232 ADERNO Way does not have a pool.
Does 232 ADERNO Way have accessible units?
No, 232 ADERNO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 232 ADERNO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 ADERNO Way has units with dishwashers.
