232 ADERNO Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

Located on a quiet loop street above the Bel-Air Bay Club, this eclectic and beautifully renovated mid-century architectural boasts exceptional light-filled interiors, walls of glass, vaulted ceilings all in a bucolic setting. The upstairs is given over to the master suite with a generous spa-like bath, walk-in closet, and picturesque mountain views. There are two additional bedrooms on the main level. The grounds feature lush landscaping, grassy yard, outdoor dining, and a gorgeous Ipe deck. Available unfurnished.