Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2317 Veteran Avenue

2317 S Veteran Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2317 S Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One of a kind, pristine, sun-drenched charming California cottage in Westwood. 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, plus a 300 SF artist studio or home office separate from main house, combine to over 1600 SF of space. Completely remodeled throughout in 2016, with new kitchen with Caesar stone countertops, new plumbing, bathrooms with high-end Kohler fixtures, Carrera stone floors. Large Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Lots of window throughout. Cozy and spacious living room with woodburning fireplace, formal dining area, kitchen with Viking range & dishwasher, and an extended breakfast bar all overlooking a serene and beautifully landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining. Backyard consists of landscaped artificial Turf, automatic drip system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Veteran Avenue have any available units?
2317 Veteran Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Veteran Avenue have?
Some of 2317 Veteran Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Veteran Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Veteran Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Veteran Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2317 Veteran Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2317 Veteran Avenue offer parking?
No, 2317 Veteran Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2317 Veteran Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Veteran Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Veteran Avenue have a pool?
No, 2317 Veteran Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Veteran Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2317 Veteran Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Veteran Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Veteran Avenue has units with dishwashers.
