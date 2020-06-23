2317 Veteran Avenue

Amenities

One of a kind, pristine, sun-drenched charming California cottage in Westwood. 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, plus a 300 SF artist studio or home office separate from main house, combine to over 1600 SF of space. Completely remodeled throughout in 2016, with new kitchen with Caesar stone countertops, new plumbing, bathrooms with high-end Kohler fixtures, Carrera stone floors. Large Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Lots of window throughout. Cozy and spacious living room with woodburning fireplace, formal dining area, kitchen with Viking range & dishwasher, and an extended breakfast bar all overlooking a serene and beautifully landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining. Backyard consists of landscaped artificial Turf, automatic drip system