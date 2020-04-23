23144 Dolorosa

Amenities

Completely redone, 2 bedroom or 3 bedroom house set way back from front house on nearly 1/2 acre lot. Huge private rear yard and double attached garage. Property is gated with electric opener. Front house 4+2+pool is also for rent for $5000 per month. Great opportunity for extended family or elderly parents to rent both homes. Highly desired Walnut Acres. Close to Woodlake elementary. Almost everything in this house is newly remodeled. Its currently a two bedroom but 25 foot long bedroom can be split to make a third bedroom. Great outside patio off dining area for outdoor entertaining and large grassy yard. New roof, paint, driveway, floors, cabinets, appliances, recessed lights, bathrooms. Central Air and Heat.