2314 FREY Avenue
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

2314 FREY Avenue

2314 Frey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Frey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Silver Triangle beach bungalow is where you'll want to call home. Renowned LA architect Stephen Kanner once lived here and added beautiful details to this 2 bedroom, 1 bath corner home with an open floor plan, like the wood beam vaulted ceilings, and two sets of french doors which spill out into the lush, private garden. Hardwood floors, a generously sized kitchen, and a separate laundry room/pantry complete the interior. The finished garage has a half bath and attached rec room - perfect for a home office or artist's studio. A short distance to the beach, Abbot Kinney, and the great shops and restaurants on Washington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

