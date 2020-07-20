2314 FREY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This Silver Triangle beach bungalow is where you'll want to call home. Renowned LA architect Stephen Kanner once lived here and added beautiful details to this 2 bedroom, 1 bath corner home with an open floor plan, like the wood beam vaulted ceilings, and two sets of french doors which spill out into the lush, private garden. Hardwood floors, a generously sized kitchen, and a separate laundry room/pantry complete the interior. The finished garage has a half bath and attached rec room - perfect for a home office or artist's studio. A short distance to the beach, Abbot Kinney, and the great shops and restaurants on Washington.