Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:20 PM

23127 Victory Boulevard

23127 Victory Boulevard · (818) 657-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23127 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just Listed! Attractive and inviting West Hills pool home with almost 1500 sq ft. Meticulous interior with lots of upgrades including hardwood floors,dual pane windows,crown molding and custom tile throughout. Bright open floor plan with dining area and a cozy living room with a brick fireplace. Extra savings with new 18 panel LG solar system reducing electricity costs by approximately $ 250 per month. Excellent curb appeal. Highly sought after West Valley schools. Premium 9,000 sq ft lot and multiple areas for outdoor dining and entertainment. Detached two car garage with finished interior. washer, Refrigerator included. Close proximity to shopping,public transportation,restaurants and local beaches. Good credit and references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23127 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
23127 Victory Boulevard has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23127 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 23127 Victory Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23127 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
23127 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23127 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 23127 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23127 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 23127 Victory Boulevard offers parking.
Does 23127 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23127 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23127 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 23127 Victory Boulevard has a pool.
Does 23127 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 23127 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 23127 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23127 Victory Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
