23127 Victory Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Just Listed! Attractive and inviting West Hills pool home with almost 1500 sq ft. Meticulous interior with lots of upgrades including hardwood floors,dual pane windows,crown molding and custom tile throughout. Bright open floor plan with dining area and a cozy living room with a brick fireplace. Extra savings with new 18 panel LG solar system reducing electricity costs by approximately $ 250 per month. Excellent curb appeal. Highly sought after West Valley schools. Premium 9,000 sq ft lot and multiple areas for outdoor dining and entertainment. Detached two car garage with finished interior. washer, Refrigerator included. Close proximity to shopping,public transportation,restaurants and local beaches. Good credit and references required.