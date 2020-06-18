231 WINDWARD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage guest parking

Rare, 1,750 sqft Unit + 2 Car Parking in Prime Location! Duplex designed by Ted Tanaka AIA. First floor bedroom (or studio/home office) has concrete floors, 11+' ceilings, a 3/4 bathroom and direct access from the small yard that faces the street. The second level features a large living area with a kitchen and open great room with a fireplace, soaring ceilings, and numerous windows that let in lots of natural light. The sunlit third level bedroom/loft overlooks living area. Stove, refrigerator, and stacked new washer/dryer in unit. Carport parking to the rear of the property with tandem spots for 2 cars. Guest parking is shared with 2nd unit. Not to be missed!