Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

231 WINDWARD Avenue

231 Windward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

231 Windward Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
guest parking
Rare, 1,750 sqft Unit + 2 Car Parking in Prime Location! Duplex designed by Ted Tanaka AIA. First floor bedroom (or studio/home office) has concrete floors, 11+' ceilings, a 3/4 bathroom and direct access from the small yard that faces the street. The second level features a large living area with a kitchen and open great room with a fireplace, soaring ceilings, and numerous windows that let in lots of natural light. The sunlit third level bedroom/loft overlooks living area. Stove, refrigerator, and stacked new washer/dryer in unit. Carport parking to the rear of the property with tandem spots for 2 cars. Guest parking is shared with 2nd unit. Not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 WINDWARD Avenue have any available units?
231 WINDWARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 WINDWARD Avenue have?
Some of 231 WINDWARD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 WINDWARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
231 WINDWARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 WINDWARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 231 WINDWARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 231 WINDWARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 231 WINDWARD Avenue offers parking.
Does 231 WINDWARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 WINDWARD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 WINDWARD Avenue have a pool?
No, 231 WINDWARD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 231 WINDWARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 231 WINDWARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 231 WINDWARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 WINDWARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

