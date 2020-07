Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom - 2 bath home, wood floors in most rooms. Living room has fireplace, 4th bedroom is being used as a den and has no closet. Kitchen has built in appliances, laundry off the kitchen with washer and dryer. Living room and dining area lead to nice backyard with patio cove. There's a 2 car garage and central air and heat.