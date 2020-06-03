2304 S Halm Ave

Amenities

We are offering to you bright, private and spacious newly renovated 2BR 2Bath apartment which will be your home and your sanctuary.

Large style apartment home with laminated and ceramic floors.

Oversized kitchens with abundant brand new well designed cabinets.

Located in a quiet residential area, within a stone's throw of Shenandoah, Castle Heights,

Crescent Heights, Canfield Avenue Elementary, Alexander Hamilton High Schools.

Urgent Care and Hospital are also with sight.

Culver City Art District with many cultural facilities, great restaurants and eateries, parks, public transportation.

Beverly Center, the best shopping center in LA, is ten minutes away from the property.

Owner pays gas, water and trash only.



* 2BR + 2Bath apartment home

* Large Living Room

* Large Kitchen with Dining Area

* Balcony

* Master and Hallway bathrooms

* Granite Kitchen countertop

* Granite Bathroom Surround

* Vertical Blinds

* Lot of Well Designed Cabinets

* Ceramic and Laminated Floors

* Walk-In and Cabinet Closets with Mirrored Doors

* Contemporary Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans

* Build in Microwave

* Garbage Disposal

* Dishwasher

* Stove

* Wall A/C

Amenities:

* Laundry on Site

* Reserved Covered Gated Parking

* Cozy Courtyard

* Gated Community

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers



