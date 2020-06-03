All apartments in Los Angeles
2304 S Halm Ave
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2304 S Halm Ave

2304 South Halm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2304 South Halm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
***NOW RENTING***

Please call for info and schedule to view apartment.

We are offering to you bright, private and spacious newly renovated 2BR 2Bath apartment which will be your home and your sanctuary.
Large style apartment home with laminated and ceramic floors.
Oversized kitchens with abundant brand new well designed cabinets.
Located in a quiet residential area, within a stone's throw of Shenandoah, Castle Heights,
Crescent Heights, Canfield Avenue Elementary, Alexander Hamilton High Schools.
Urgent Care and Hospital are also with sight.
Culver City Art District with many cultural facilities, great restaurants and eateries, parks, public transportation.
Beverly Center, the best shopping center in LA, is ten minutes away from the property.
Owner pays gas, water and trash only.

* 2BR + 2Bath apartment home
* Large Living Room
* Large Kitchen with Dining Area
* Balcony
* Master and Hallway bathrooms
* Granite Kitchen countertop
* Granite Bathroom Surround
* Vertical Blinds
* Lot of Well Designed Cabinets
* Ceramic and Laminated Floors
* Walk-In and Cabinet Closets with Mirrored Doors
* Contemporary Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans
* Build in Microwave
* Garbage Disposal
* Dishwasher
* Stove
* Wall A/C
Amenities:
* Laundry on Site
* Reserved Covered Gated Parking
* Cozy Courtyard
* Gated Community
* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers

Please call for more information, appointment and open house.

(RLNE5094876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 S Halm Ave have any available units?
2304 S Halm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 S Halm Ave have?
Some of 2304 S Halm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 S Halm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2304 S Halm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 S Halm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2304 S Halm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2304 S Halm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2304 S Halm Ave offers parking.
Does 2304 S Halm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 S Halm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 S Halm Ave have a pool?
No, 2304 S Halm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2304 S Halm Ave have accessible units?
No, 2304 S Halm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 S Halm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 S Halm Ave has units with dishwashers.
