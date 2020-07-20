22940 Schoolcraft St.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

West Hills 4+2 w/fireplace, A/C, Kit w/granite + island! (22940 Schoolcraft) - Single-story West Hills home available for lease! Features include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1600 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/granite countertops, center island + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); bonus room; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; ceramic tile + wood laminate flooring; central heat + air; ceiling fans throughout; backyard w/gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; 1 small pet (25lbs or less) considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE4835042)