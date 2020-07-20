All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22940 Schoolcraft St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22940 Schoolcraft St.
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

22940 Schoolcraft St.

22940 Schoolcraft Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22940 Schoolcraft Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
West Hills 4+2 w/fireplace, A/C, Kit w/granite + island! (22940 Schoolcraft) - Single-story West Hills home available for lease! Features include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1600 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/granite countertops, center island + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); bonus room; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; ceramic tile + wood laminate flooring; central heat + air; ceiling fans throughout; backyard w/gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; 1 small pet (25lbs or less) considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE4835042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22940 Schoolcraft St. have any available units?
22940 Schoolcraft St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22940 Schoolcraft St. have?
Some of 22940 Schoolcraft St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22940 Schoolcraft St. currently offering any rent specials?
22940 Schoolcraft St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22940 Schoolcraft St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22940 Schoolcraft St. is pet friendly.
Does 22940 Schoolcraft St. offer parking?
Yes, 22940 Schoolcraft St. offers parking.
Does 22940 Schoolcraft St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22940 Schoolcraft St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22940 Schoolcraft St. have a pool?
No, 22940 Schoolcraft St. does not have a pool.
Does 22940 Schoolcraft St. have accessible units?
No, 22940 Schoolcraft St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22940 Schoolcraft St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22940 Schoolcraft St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
18406 Jovan St
18406 Jovan Street
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College