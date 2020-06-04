22936 Burbank

Amenities

Custom home (Available for Immediate Occupancy As of 11-11-2018) with 7 skylights, upgrade lighting throughout. Living room w/ vaulted ceiling, skylights. 1st floor suite, 16x19-315sq ft, private entrance, french doors, large window, private stone custom bathroom, shower with bench, comfort ht toilet; Vaulted ceiling, skylight, opens on patio with fountain. Two more bedrooms, two more custom bathrooms front of house. Large, bright, kitchen, laundry with commercial sink and pre rinse, walk in pantry, dining room with french doors, custom marble bath . 2nd floor suite features, 11x21-240sq ft bedroom, 3 skylights, 160sq ft private balcony, vaulted ceiling, 11' closet, double hung windows, french doors. Master dream bath with 6' jacuzzi tub, 4 head shower with bench, steam bath, dual lavatory faucets on stone top, lots of storage. Fenced yard, in ground spa, outdoor shower, fountain .Pomegranate, plum, persimmon and orange, guava, apple trees, many quiet areas. Commercial range,dual dishwashers, front load laundry, pantry, two refrigerators and freezer. Ample parking for 5 cars in large front circular drive, 1 space covered. Weekly Gardner & Spa maintenance included in lease. $4,950.00 per month for 12 month lease. Please see video cut & paste following link into your browser to view property:

https://vimeo.com/287756867/4aa225d4d2 Call or text 818.632.2661 for more details