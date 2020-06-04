All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22936 Burbank.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22936 Burbank
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22936 Burbank

22936 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22936 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Custom home (Available for Immediate Occupancy As of 11-11-2018) with 7 skylights, upgrade lighting throughout. Living room w/ vaulted ceiling, skylights. 1st floor suite, 16x19-315sq ft, private entrance, french doors, large window, private stone custom bathroom, shower with bench, comfort ht toilet; Vaulted ceiling, skylight, opens on patio with fountain. Two more bedrooms, two more custom bathrooms front of house. Large, bright, kitchen, laundry with commercial sink and pre rinse, walk in pantry, dining room with french doors, custom marble bath . 2nd floor suite features, 11x21-240sq ft bedroom, 3 skylights, 160sq ft private balcony, vaulted ceiling, 11' closet, double hung windows, french doors. Master dream bath with 6' jacuzzi tub, 4 head shower with bench, steam bath, dual lavatory faucets on stone top, lots of storage. Fenced yard, in ground spa, outdoor shower, fountain .Pomegranate, plum, persimmon and orange, guava, apple trees, many quiet areas. Commercial range,dual dishwashers, front load laundry, pantry, two refrigerators and freezer. Ample parking for 5 cars in large front circular drive, 1 space covered. Weekly Gardner & Spa maintenance included in lease. $4,950.00 per month for 12 month lease. Please see video cut & paste following link into your browser to view property:
https://vimeo.com/287756867/4aa225d4d2 Call or text 818.632.2661 for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22936 Burbank have any available units?
22936 Burbank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22936 Burbank have?
Some of 22936 Burbank's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22936 Burbank currently offering any rent specials?
22936 Burbank isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22936 Burbank pet-friendly?
No, 22936 Burbank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22936 Burbank offer parking?
Yes, 22936 Burbank does offer parking.
Does 22936 Burbank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22936 Burbank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22936 Burbank have a pool?
No, 22936 Burbank does not have a pool.
Does 22936 Burbank have accessible units?
No, 22936 Burbank does not have accessible units.
Does 22936 Burbank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22936 Burbank has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College