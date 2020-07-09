22907 Vanowen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NOT DIRECTLY ON VANOWEN! Light and bright 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo located in the back of a fourplex. Unit is located on the top/2nd floor with no neighbors on either side of you. Detached garage with one parking space and one additional uncovered space directly next to the garage (2 spaces total). Condo has newly installed wood like flooring, recessed LED lighting and recently upgraded central A/C! Water & trash are included & complex features a community laundry facility that is shared with only 3 other units