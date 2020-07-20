All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22907 Valerio St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22907 Valerio St.
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

22907 Valerio St.

22907 Valerio Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22907 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One-story West Hills 3+2 w/backyard + gardener included! (22907 Valerio) - Single story West Hills home available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen offers stove/oven + breakfast bar; master bedroom; carpet flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; backyard w/patio; gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; small pets considered w/owners approval; minimum 2 yr lease required. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE2017009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22907 Valerio St. have any available units?
22907 Valerio St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22907 Valerio St. have?
Some of 22907 Valerio St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22907 Valerio St. currently offering any rent specials?
22907 Valerio St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22907 Valerio St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22907 Valerio St. is pet friendly.
Does 22907 Valerio St. offer parking?
Yes, 22907 Valerio St. offers parking.
Does 22907 Valerio St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22907 Valerio St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22907 Valerio St. have a pool?
No, 22907 Valerio St. does not have a pool.
Does 22907 Valerio St. have accessible units?
No, 22907 Valerio St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22907 Valerio St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22907 Valerio St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College