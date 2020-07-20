22907 Valerio St.

Amenities

One-story West Hills 3+2 w/backyard + gardener included! (22907 Valerio) - Single story West Hills home available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen offers stove/oven + breakfast bar; master bedroom; carpet flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; backyard w/patio; gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; small pets considered w/owners approval; minimum 2 yr lease required. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



