22825 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307 West Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming gated family pool home in a quiet neighborhood is located near schools with access to public transportation and shopping mall.This cozy home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large dinning area and living room are connected with an elegent fireplace. Laundry area is in garage with direct access to spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast area. Living room and den opens up to a porch and beautiful backyard with pool and orange trees. Only small pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
