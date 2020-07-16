22825 Runnymede Street

Amenities

Charming gated family pool home in a quiet neighborhood is located near schools with access to public transportation and shopping mall.This cozy home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large dinning area and living room are connected with an elegent fireplace. Laundry area is in garage with direct access to

spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast area. Living room and den opens up to a porch and beautiful backyard with pool and orange trees.

Only small pets allowed.