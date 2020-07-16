All apartments in Los Angeles
22825 Runnymede Street

22825 Runnymede Street · No Longer Available
Location

22825 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming gated family pool home in a quiet neighborhood is located near schools with access to public transportation and shopping mall.This cozy home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large dinning area and living room are connected with an elegent fireplace. Laundry area is in garage with direct access to
spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast area. Living room and den opens up to a porch and beautiful backyard with pool and orange trees.
Only small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22825 Runnymede Street have any available units?
22825 Runnymede Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22825 Runnymede Street have?
Some of 22825 Runnymede Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22825 Runnymede Street currently offering any rent specials?
22825 Runnymede Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22825 Runnymede Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22825 Runnymede Street is pet friendly.
Does 22825 Runnymede Street offer parking?
Yes, 22825 Runnymede Street offers parking.
Does 22825 Runnymede Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22825 Runnymede Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22825 Runnymede Street have a pool?
Yes, 22825 Runnymede Street has a pool.
Does 22825 Runnymede Street have accessible units?
No, 22825 Runnymede Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22825 Runnymede Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22825 Runnymede Street does not have units with dishwashers.
