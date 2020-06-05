All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:34 PM

22816 Sherman Way

22816 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

22816 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please contact agents at 818-468-9786 or 661-674-9743
for more questions on the rental proccess and requirements text or emails agents
submit all application to Estellap27@gmail.com on zipform along with proof of income and last bank statemnt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22816 Sherman Way have any available units?
22816 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 22816 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
22816 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22816 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
No, 22816 Sherman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22816 Sherman Way offer parking?
No, 22816 Sherman Way does not offer parking.
Does 22816 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22816 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22816 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 22816 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 22816 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 22816 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22816 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 22816 Sherman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22816 Sherman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22816 Sherman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
