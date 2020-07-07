228 1/2 S Fuller Ave

Amenities
About The Unit:
This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is renovated while maintaining its original character. Original, refinished hardwood floors throughout. High ceilings and large front room windows give the main living space a grand feel. Decorative fireplace and original arches that compliment the built-in original bookshelves. Kitchen is nicely done with black and white kitchen tile. Dogs and cats are welcome!
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368
Amenities:
- Tons of Natural Light
- Hardwood Flooring
- Decorative Fireplace
- Black and White Kitchen
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Built in Bookshelves
- Laundry on Site
- Private Yard
- Street Parking Only
Appliances:
- Fridge
- Stove and Oven
- Dishwasher
- Heater
Details/Logistics:
Rent: $2,295.00
Deposit: $2,295.00
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Application Fee: $30.00
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash
(RLNE5269202)