228 1/2 S Fuller Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

About The Unit:

This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is renovated while maintaining its original character. Original, refinished hardwood floors throughout. High ceilings and large front room windows give the main living space a grand feel. Decorative fireplace and original arches that compliment the built-in original bookshelves. Kitchen is nicely done with black and white kitchen tile. Dogs and cats are welcome!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



Amenities:

- Tons of Natural Light

- Hardwood Flooring

- Decorative Fireplace

- Black and White Kitchen

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Built in Bookshelves

- Laundry on Site

- Private Yard

- Street Parking Only



Appliances:

- Fridge

- Stove and Oven

- Dishwasher

- Heater



Details/Logistics:

Rent: $2,295.00

Deposit: $2,295.00

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Application Fee: $30.00

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



(RLNE5269202)