Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
228 1/2 S Fuller Ave
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

228 1/2 S Fuller Ave

228 1/2 S Fuller Ave · No Longer Available
Location

228 1/2 S Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About The Unit:
This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is renovated while maintaining its original character. Original, refinished hardwood floors throughout. High ceilings and large front room windows give the main living space a grand feel. Decorative fireplace and original arches that compliment the built-in original bookshelves. Kitchen is nicely done with black and white kitchen tile. Dogs and cats are welcome!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

Amenities:
- Tons of Natural Light
- Hardwood Flooring
- Decorative Fireplace
- Black and White Kitchen
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Built in Bookshelves
- Laundry on Site
- Private Yard
- Street Parking Only

Appliances:
- Fridge
- Stove and Oven
- Dishwasher
- Heater

Details/Logistics:
Rent: $2,295.00
Deposit: $2,295.00
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Application Fee: $30.00
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE5269202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave have any available units?
228 1/2 S Fuller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave have?
Some of 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
228 1/2 S Fuller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave offer parking?
No, 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave does not offer parking.
Does 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 1/2 S Fuller Ave has units with dishwashers.

