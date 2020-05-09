2278 CENTURY Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool sauna

Enter the prestigious travertine foyer with 20' ceilings, formal living room, formal den/family room with custom cabinetry including a walk-in bar, formal dining room, bright breakfast room; all with spectacular city and mountain views, even the kitchen has views! This home contains many of the original unique sophisticated retro finishes. Walls, walls, walls, a true art collector's dream! A private grand suite sits at one end of the residence consisting of a beautiful master bedroom, his and her walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms, each with their own steam/shower and separate tubs, bonus closets, an office, and a custom private wine parlor.