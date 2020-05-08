All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

22742 Burbank Blvd.

22742 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

22742 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING 3 BR + 1 BA HOUSE IN WOODLAND HILLS!!! - Cute and quiet 3BR + 1BA house. Freshly painted throughout. Brand new carpet throughout. Kitchen boasts ALL appliances. Vertical blinds throughout. Central heating and air-conditioning. Central vacuum. Lots of closet & cabinet space. Washer and dryer hook-up. Fireplace. No pets. 2-car garage with automatic garage door opener. Large backyard and patio with apple and lemon trees. MUST SEE! Call Norma at (818) 982-1220 or (818) 625-0164.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4829634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22742 Burbank Blvd. have any available units?
22742 Burbank Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22742 Burbank Blvd. have?
Some of 22742 Burbank Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22742 Burbank Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
22742 Burbank Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22742 Burbank Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 22742 Burbank Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22742 Burbank Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 22742 Burbank Blvd. offers parking.
Does 22742 Burbank Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22742 Burbank Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22742 Burbank Blvd. have a pool?
No, 22742 Burbank Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 22742 Burbank Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 22742 Burbank Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 22742 Burbank Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22742 Burbank Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
