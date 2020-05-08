22742 Burbank Blvd.

22742 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367 Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING 3 BR + 1 BA HOUSE IN WOODLAND HILLS!!! - Cute and quiet 3BR + 1BA house. Freshly painted throughout. Brand new carpet throughout. Kitchen boasts ALL appliances. Vertical blinds throughout. Central heating and air-conditioning. Central vacuum. Lots of closet & cabinet space. Washer and dryer hook-up. Fireplace. No pets. 2-car garage with automatic garage door opener. Large backyard and patio with apple and lemon trees. MUST SEE! Call Norma at (818) 982-1220 or (818) 625-0164.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4829634)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
