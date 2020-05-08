22742 Burbank Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING 3 BR + 1 BA HOUSE IN WOODLAND HILLS!!! - Cute and quiet 3BR + 1BA house. Freshly painted throughout. Brand new carpet throughout. Kitchen boasts ALL appliances. Vertical blinds throughout. Central heating and air-conditioning. Central vacuum. Lots of closet & cabinet space. Washer and dryer hook-up. Fireplace. No pets. 2-car garage with automatic garage door opener. Large backyard and patio with apple and lemon trees. MUST SEE! Call Norma at (818) 982-1220 or (818) 625-0164.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4829634)