22663 Burton Street

Large, bright and remodeled 3 Bedroom Home In West Hills! - Located in a lovely neighborhood in West Hills. Features: Gorgeous wood-like flooring in the living area and 1688 Sq. ft. of living space. Well maintained home with many upgrades including double pane windows, ceiling fans and recessed lights. The spacious family room is accented with a fireplace and easy access to the backyard patio.



Chefs Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar which opens to the living and dining area. Stainless-steel appliances include refrigerator, microwave, new gas range and new dishwasher. Two bedrooms share a full bath and the 3rd bedroom has a private bathroom. The bedrooms are carpeted, and each have good closet space.



Fully fenced private backyard with covered patio, drought friendly landscaping and lots of beautiful flowers. 2/Car garage with lots of built in storage and spacious driveway parking. Owner provides gardening service. Washer, dryer also included in the Lease. 1/small pet will be considered with pet deposit.



The property is conveniently close to Capistrano Elementary School, dining, shopping, Fallbrook Mall, Topanga plaza, the Village and public transportation.



This is a must-see home and wont last long!!!

Lease price $3165

Security Deposit $4000



One small dog will be considered with security deposit.



For more information on this property please contact via text or cell:



Rick Velasquez, 818-355-2549

LRS Realty & Management Inc.

DRE#01783509

Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com/vacancies

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE4864272)