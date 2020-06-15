All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22663 Burton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22663 Burton Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

22663 Burton Street

22663 Burton Street · (818) 355-2549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22663 Burton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22663 Burton Street · Avail. now

$3,165

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large, bright and remodeled 3 Bedroom Home In West Hills! - Located in a lovely neighborhood in West Hills. Features: Gorgeous wood-like flooring in the living area and 1688 Sq. ft. of living space. Well maintained home with many upgrades including double pane windows, ceiling fans and recessed lights. The spacious family room is accented with a fireplace and easy access to the backyard patio.

Chefs Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar which opens to the living and dining area. Stainless-steel appliances include refrigerator, microwave, new gas range and new dishwasher. Two bedrooms share a full bath and the 3rd bedroom has a private bathroom. The bedrooms are carpeted, and each have good closet space.

Fully fenced private backyard with covered patio, drought friendly landscaping and lots of beautiful flowers. 2/Car garage with lots of built in storage and spacious driveway parking. Owner provides gardening service. Washer, dryer also included in the Lease. 1/small pet will be considered with pet deposit.

The property is conveniently close to Capistrano Elementary School, dining, shopping, Fallbrook Mall, Topanga plaza, the Village and public transportation.

This is a must-see home and wont last long!!!
Lease price $3165
Security Deposit $4000

One small dog will be considered with security deposit.

For more information on this property please contact via text or cell:

Rick Velasquez, 818-355-2549
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
DRE#01783509
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com/vacancies
$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4864272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22663 Burton Street have any available units?
22663 Burton Street has a unit available for $3,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22663 Burton Street have?
Some of 22663 Burton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22663 Burton Street currently offering any rent specials?
22663 Burton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22663 Burton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22663 Burton Street is pet friendly.
Does 22663 Burton Street offer parking?
Yes, 22663 Burton Street does offer parking.
Does 22663 Burton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22663 Burton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22663 Burton Street have a pool?
No, 22663 Burton Street does not have a pool.
Does 22663 Burton Street have accessible units?
No, 22663 Burton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22663 Burton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22663 Burton Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 22663 Burton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity