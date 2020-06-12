2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue

Amenities

This top-floor unit of a newer duplex building in Silver Lake feels like a single family home with tree-top views. This spacious 3BR/3BA floorplan offers a generous living room with sliding glass door to large wood deck. The large kitchen features stone counters, tile floors, a breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, and leads to the laundry room and backyard patio. The generous master bedroom suite features sliding glass doors to the wood deck, en suite bathroom with big bathtub and two large closets. The two guest bedrooms share a large bathroom in the hallway. A third half bathroom is conveniently located between the dining room and kitchen. The private two-car garage includes space for parking and storage. The nearby parks at the Silver Lake Reservoir and LA River offer athletic recreation, such as scenic paths for biking and jogging. This great location is a short drive on the nearby freeways to Downtown LA, Pasadena, Burbank and Hollywood