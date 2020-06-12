All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue

2252 Lake View Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2252 Lake View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This top-floor unit of a newer duplex building in Silver Lake feels like a single family home with tree-top views. This spacious 3BR/3BA floorplan offers a generous living room with sliding glass door to large wood deck. The large kitchen features stone counters, tile floors, a breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, and leads to the laundry room and backyard patio. The generous master bedroom suite features sliding glass doors to the wood deck, en suite bathroom with big bathtub and two large closets. The two guest bedrooms share a large bathroom in the hallway. A third half bathroom is conveniently located between the dining room and kitchen. The private two-car garage includes space for parking and storage. The nearby parks at the Silver Lake Reservoir and LA River offer athletic recreation, such as scenic paths for biking and jogging. This great location is a short drive on the nearby freeways to Downtown LA, Pasadena, Burbank and Hollywood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue have any available units?
2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue have?
Some of 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 LAKE VIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College