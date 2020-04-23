All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

22500 N Summit Ridge Circle

22500 N Summit Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

22500 N Summit Ridge Cir, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Amazing Leasing opportunity. Exquisite Villa in prestigious 24-hour guard gated SUMMIT RIDGE ESTATES. Public records show 4,000 sq.ft, but it may be larger, tenant needs to verify. Includes 4br/4bath and separate entrance to maid or guest quarters, additional den & loft areas, 3 garages for 4 cars spaces. Large lot. Formal living room, family room, and expansive master suite all have fireplaces. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Upgraded and clean. New gorgeous chandeliers, light fixtures, and fans. Custom chef's kitchen island w/granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Pool and spa, along with many outdoor patios & entertaining areas, including built-in bar/BBQ area. Indoor pond and other unique features make this home truly one of a kind & ready for you to enjoy living in a spectacular house. View photos and 3D Virtual Tour to explore this property. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle have any available units?
22500 N Summit Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle have?
Some of 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22500 N Summit Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22500 N Summit Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
