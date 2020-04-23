22500 N Summit Ridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Amazing Leasing opportunity. Exquisite Villa in prestigious 24-hour guard gated SUMMIT RIDGE ESTATES. Public records show 4,000 sq.ft, but it may be larger, tenant needs to verify. Includes 4br/4bath and separate entrance to maid or guest quarters, additional den & loft areas, 3 garages for 4 cars spaces. Large lot. Formal living room, family room, and expansive master suite all have fireplaces. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Upgraded and clean. New gorgeous chandeliers, light fixtures, and fans. Custom chef's kitchen island w/granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Pool and spa, along with many outdoor patios & entertaining areas, including built-in bar/BBQ area. Indoor pond and other unique features make this home truly one of a kind & ready for you to enjoy living in a spectacular house. View photos and 3D Virtual Tour to explore this property. Don't miss this opportunity!