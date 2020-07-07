2250 GUTHRIE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning hot tub fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Short term lease only. 6 months max. Stunning family home located on a large park like lot in prime Beverlywood HOA. This charming, spaciously designed house features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a family room. Elegant living room features recessed lights, fireplace, and tons of windows. Formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Spacious chefs kitchen opens up to family room which has a fireplace and leads to backyard. Master suite features large closets and its own spa like bathroom. The private grassy backyard features mature trees and an outdoor patio, is an inviting oasis that completes this ideal home for entertaining with indoor/outdoor living. The home is filled with an abundance of light & architectural details such as hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, crown moldings, built in's, central a/c and heat, & much more. Home is located in the highly sought-after Castle Heights Elementary School District.