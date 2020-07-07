All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:10 PM

2250 GUTHRIE Drive

2250 Guthrie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Guthrie Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Short term lease only. 6 months max. Stunning family home located on a large park like lot in prime Beverlywood HOA. This charming, spaciously designed house features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a family room. Elegant living room features recessed lights, fireplace, and tons of windows. Formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Spacious chefs kitchen opens up to family room which has a fireplace and leads to backyard. Master suite features large closets and its own spa like bathroom. The private grassy backyard features mature trees and an outdoor patio, is an inviting oasis that completes this ideal home for entertaining with indoor/outdoor living. The home is filled with an abundance of light & architectural details such as hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, crown moldings, built in's, central a/c and heat, & much more. Home is located in the highly sought-after Castle Heights Elementary School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 GUTHRIE Drive have any available units?
2250 GUTHRIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 GUTHRIE Drive have?
Some of 2250 GUTHRIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 GUTHRIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2250 GUTHRIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 GUTHRIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2250 GUTHRIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2250 GUTHRIE Drive offer parking?
No, 2250 GUTHRIE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2250 GUTHRIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 GUTHRIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 GUTHRIE Drive have a pool?
No, 2250 GUTHRIE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2250 GUTHRIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2250 GUTHRIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 GUTHRIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 GUTHRIE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

