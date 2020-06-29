225 South Grand Avenue Unit: 510

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities business center concierge doorman gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Prices vary depending on the duration of stay, see prices below:

-12+months lease:$ 3,590

-6+ months lease: $ 3,890

-2+ months lease: $ 3,990

-1+ months lease: $ 4,290



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Downtown, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 2)



Key features



-Designer and custom made furniture

-Full kitchen equipment

-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

-Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine

-In-unit washer & dryer



Building



-Sundeck

-Swimming Pool

-Fitness Center

-Spa

-Bike Storage

-Business Center

-Concierge Service

-Doorman

-Parking garage

-Pet-friendly



Location & POI Distance



Located in DTLA, this furnished apartment invites you to explore the heart of one of LAs fastest-growing neighborhoods. Today, the area represents the central business district of the city and hosts the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), a world-class convention and exhibition space. From museums, like The Broad, to restaurants and bars in the Historic Core or concerts and sporting events in South Park, this modern metropolis offers a well-balanced blend of business and pleasure. Among the top attractions of the area is the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Some people say that the experience of hearing a performance in its main hall is like being inside a violin. The Arts District and Chinatown are also two of the trendiest spots in Los Angeles with new restaurants and nightlife options. The apartment is approximately 10 minutes walk away from Pershing Square Subway Station.



Photos are from a similar property. Our interior decorating team is currently working on the furnishing. The furniture and equipment will look almost identical, but some differences in layout must be expected.