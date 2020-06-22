All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:58 AM

225

225 North Los Angeles Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 North Los Angeles Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,980* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,040* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,080* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,180/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

This beautifully furnished junior 1 bedroom apartment in Downtown,is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 33)

Key features

-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine
-In-unit washer & dryer

Support & Services

-Access to our mobile app
-Maintenance
-Cleaning and laundry on demand
-Bills Handling

Building

-Sundeck
-Swimming Pool
-Fitness Center
-Spa
-Bike Storage
-Business Center
-Concierge Service
-Doorman
-Parking garage
-Pet-friendly

Location & POI Distance

Located in DTLA, this furnished apartment invites you to explore the heart of one of LAs fastest-growing neighborhoods. Today, the area represents the central business district of the city and hosts the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), a world-class convention and exhibition space. From museums, like The Broad, to restaurants and bars in the Historic Core or concerts and sporting events in South Park, this modern metropolis offers a well-balanced blend of business and pleasure. Among the top attractions of the area is the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Some people say that the experience of hearing a performance in its main hall is like being inside a violin. The Arts District and Chinatown are also two of the trendiest spots in Los Angeles with new restaurants and nightlife options. The apartment is approximately 10 minutes walk away from Pershing Square Subway Station.

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 have any available units?
225 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 have?
Some of 225's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 currently offering any rent specials?
225 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 is pet friendly.
Does 225 offer parking?
Yes, 225 does offer parking.
Does 225 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 have a pool?
Yes, 225 has a pool.
Does 225 have accessible units?
No, 225 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 does not have units with dishwashers.
