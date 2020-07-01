2249 McRae Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful spacious house near White Point Beach - This beautiful spacious house is about 1000 feet from the Palos Verdes City line and a 0.6 mile drive from White Point Beach. Very unique patio that wraps around the entire front of the house with spectacular views of the ocean, perfect for special events and parties.

The ocean glistens downhill giving direct ocean views from all rooms and large backyard patio which runs the entire length of the house. And the ocean's million-dollar breeze wafts into the house.

The last house on a quiet cul-de-sac, it features front picturesque, undeveloped hills.

The entire house was just remodeled with granite and marble countertops, wood and tile floors, French doors and a fireplace. It includes prodigious cabinet and storage space.

Four bedrooms three bathrooms with lots of light. Hardwood floors in the living room and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Large garage.



(RLNE5324693)