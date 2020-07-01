All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

2249 McRae Drive

2249 Mcrae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2249 Mcrae Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious house near White Point Beach - This beautiful spacious house is about 1000 feet from the Palos Verdes City line and a 0.6 mile drive from White Point Beach. Very unique patio that wraps around the entire front of the house with spectacular views of the ocean, perfect for special events and parties.
The ocean glistens downhill giving direct ocean views from all rooms and large backyard patio which runs the entire length of the house. And the ocean's million-dollar breeze wafts into the house.
The last house on a quiet cul-de-sac, it features front picturesque, undeveloped hills.
The entire house was just remodeled with granite and marble countertops, wood and tile floors, French doors and a fireplace. It includes prodigious cabinet and storage space.
Four bedrooms three bathrooms with lots of light. Hardwood floors in the living room and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Large garage.

(RLNE5324693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 McRae Drive have any available units?
2249 McRae Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 McRae Drive have?
Some of 2249 McRae Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 McRae Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2249 McRae Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 McRae Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2249 McRae Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2249 McRae Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2249 McRae Drive offers parking.
Does 2249 McRae Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 McRae Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 McRae Drive have a pool?
No, 2249 McRae Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2249 McRae Drive have accessible units?
No, 2249 McRae Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 McRae Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2249 McRae Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

