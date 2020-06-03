22421 Denker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities garage

Beautiful, bright, and nicely built town home in a convenient location close to Torrance old town area, with about 1500 SQFT (Tax assessor info) space, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Close to shops, stores, restaurants, Los Angeles Stadium and freeway accesses.



First level has kitchen, dinning/living area, laundry (with washer and dryer) and a powder room. All 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a family gathering space are located on the second level. This home has only tiles and laminated wood flooring so it is very easy to clean. Best of all, it also comes with Air Conditioner to add more comfort to your summer living.