Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22421 Denker Avenue

22421 S Denker Ave · No Longer Available
Location

22421 S Denker Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful, bright, and nicely built town home in a convenient location close to Torrance old town area, with about 1500 SQFT (Tax assessor info) space, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Close to shops, stores, restaurants, Los Angeles Stadium and freeway accesses.

First level has kitchen, dinning/living area, laundry (with washer and dryer) and a powder room. All 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a family gathering space are located on the second level. This home has only tiles and laminated wood flooring so it is very easy to clean. Best of all, it also comes with Air Conditioner to add more comfort to your summer living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22421 Denker Avenue have any available units?
22421 Denker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22421 Denker Avenue have?
Some of 22421 Denker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22421 Denker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22421 Denker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22421 Denker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22421 Denker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22421 Denker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22421 Denker Avenue offers parking.
Does 22421 Denker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22421 Denker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22421 Denker Avenue have a pool?
No, 22421 Denker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22421 Denker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22421 Denker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22421 Denker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22421 Denker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
