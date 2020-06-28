22388 Algunas Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Remodeled ! Gorgeous Mid Century Pool House -

Kitchen and baths just remodeled. Photos coming soon!

Spacious ranch style home on almost a half acre! Located on cald de sac in hills with amazing views and lots of privacy. This home has so much space for inside and outside living. Very large living room, family room and kitchen.

Brand new light grey waterproof vinyl flooring, paint, new windows and light fixtures. Central AC, gas fireplace, large windows with lots of natural light and new sliding doors to outside. Kitchen has double oven, electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and Dryer located in laundry room. Bedrooms are large with tons of closet space and built in desks. Master bathroom has large vanity with double sinks, separate bath and shower and door leading outside to pool area. The backyard is private with incredible views. Beautiful sparkling pool with concrete patio area. Great for pool parties and barbeques. 2 car garage with large driveway and grassy front yard.

Close to good schools, markets and restaurants. Wonderful home to make memories in.

Pets considered with extra deposit.

