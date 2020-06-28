All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

22388 Algunas Rd

22388 Algunas Road · No Longer Available
Location

22388 Algunas Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Remodeled ! Gorgeous Mid Century Pool House -
Kitchen and baths just remodeled. Photos coming soon!
Spacious ranch style home on almost a half acre! Located on cald de sac in hills with amazing views and lots of privacy. This home has so much space for inside and outside living. Very large living room, family room and kitchen.
Brand new light grey waterproof vinyl flooring, paint, new windows and light fixtures. Central AC, gas fireplace, large windows with lots of natural light and new sliding doors to outside. Kitchen has double oven, electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and Dryer located in laundry room. Bedrooms are large with tons of closet space and built in desks. Master bathroom has large vanity with double sinks, separate bath and shower and door leading outside to pool area. The backyard is private with incredible views. Beautiful sparkling pool with concrete patio area. Great for pool parties and barbeques. 2 car garage with large driveway and grassy front yard.
Close to good schools, markets and restaurants. Wonderful home to make memories in.
Pets considered with extra deposit.
Contact Lysa
818-272-5309
Lic # 01705185
RPM SFV
We follow all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3368985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22388 Algunas Rd have any available units?
22388 Algunas Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22388 Algunas Rd have?
Some of 22388 Algunas Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22388 Algunas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
22388 Algunas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22388 Algunas Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 22388 Algunas Rd is pet friendly.
Does 22388 Algunas Rd offer parking?
Yes, 22388 Algunas Rd offers parking.
Does 22388 Algunas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22388 Algunas Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22388 Algunas Rd have a pool?
Yes, 22388 Algunas Rd has a pool.
Does 22388 Algunas Rd have accessible units?
No, 22388 Algunas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 22388 Algunas Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22388 Algunas Rd has units with dishwashers.
