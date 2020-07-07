2235 MALCOLM Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Beautifully remodeled Spanish charmer just a few blocks from Westside Pavilion (soon to be Google) in the Westwood Charter School District. Large kitchen boasts granite counters, Viking stove, new recessed LED lighting and small work desk. Laundry room off kitchen equipped with washer/dryer + more storage. Large living room with bay window overlooking front yard has wood-burning fireplace and barreled ceiling. Spacious formal dining room opens to living room and kitchen. Two bedrooms are en-suite with French doors opening to backyard with fruit trees. Remodeled master bath has spa tub, separate shower and dual sinks. New HVAC system provides central air and heat. Interior was freshly painted. Foundation was recently retrofitted for earthquake compliance.