Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2235 MALCOLM Avenue

2235 S Malcolm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2235 S Malcolm Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled Spanish charmer just a few blocks from Westside Pavilion (soon to be Google) in the Westwood Charter School District. Large kitchen boasts granite counters, Viking stove, new recessed LED lighting and small work desk. Laundry room off kitchen equipped with washer/dryer + more storage. Large living room with bay window overlooking front yard has wood-burning fireplace and barreled ceiling. Spacious formal dining room opens to living room and kitchen. Two bedrooms are en-suite with French doors opening to backyard with fruit trees. Remodeled master bath has spa tub, separate shower and dual sinks. New HVAC system provides central air and heat. Interior was freshly painted. Foundation was recently retrofitted for earthquake compliance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 MALCOLM Avenue have any available units?
2235 MALCOLM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 MALCOLM Avenue have?
Some of 2235 MALCOLM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 MALCOLM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2235 MALCOLM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 MALCOLM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2235 MALCOLM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2235 MALCOLM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2235 MALCOLM Avenue offers parking.
Does 2235 MALCOLM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 MALCOLM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 MALCOLM Avenue have a pool?
No, 2235 MALCOLM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2235 MALCOLM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2235 MALCOLM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 MALCOLM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 MALCOLM Avenue has units with dishwashers.

