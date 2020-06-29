2234 CAMDEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Impressive two-story Traditional home boasting 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 baths, a gorgeous formal living room with classic fireplace, intimate formal dining room which leads to a perfect gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, granite countertops, abundant cabinets and breakfast bar, which opens to a spacious sun-filled family room. Enchanting stone patio and lush gardens, perfect for outdoor dining. Luxurious master suite with en-suite bath, walk-in closet and a private balcony with tree top views. Architectural details include soaring ceilings, divided light windows, fine stone and tile finishes, decorative lighting and natural finished hardwood floors throughout. Located in highly desired Westwood Charter school district!