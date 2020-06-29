All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2234 CAMDEN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2234 CAMDEN Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

2234 CAMDEN Avenue

2234 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2234 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Impressive two-story Traditional home boasting 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 baths, a gorgeous formal living room with classic fireplace, intimate formal dining room which leads to a perfect gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, granite countertops, abundant cabinets and breakfast bar, which opens to a spacious sun-filled family room. Enchanting stone patio and lush gardens, perfect for outdoor dining. Luxurious master suite with en-suite bath, walk-in closet and a private balcony with tree top views. Architectural details include soaring ceilings, divided light windows, fine stone and tile finishes, decorative lighting and natural finished hardwood floors throughout. Located in highly desired Westwood Charter school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 CAMDEN Avenue have any available units?
2234 CAMDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 CAMDEN Avenue have?
Some of 2234 CAMDEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 CAMDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2234 CAMDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 CAMDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2234 CAMDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2234 CAMDEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 2234 CAMDEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2234 CAMDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 CAMDEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 CAMDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2234 CAMDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2234 CAMDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2234 CAMDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 CAMDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2234 CAMDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College