2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive

Amenities
Beautiful4b/3b Spanish home in sought after area of Beachwood Canyon. Gated front compound, updated kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, etc. Washer/dryer, Central vacuum system through out the home. large living room and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout! Trex deck for entertaining along with Gazebo and Hot Tub in the back yard. Gated. Basement for storage.Can also be rented fully furnished as vacation or corporate housing for $15,500/mo with EVERYTHING included, completely turn key!