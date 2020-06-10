All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:37 PM

2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive

2233 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2233 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautiful4b/3b Spanish home in sought after area of Beachwood Canyon. Gated front compound, updated kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, etc. Washer/dryer, Central vacuum system through out the home. large living room and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout! Trex deck for entertaining along with Gazebo and Hot Tub in the back yard. Gated. Basement for storage.Can also be rented fully furnished as vacation or corporate housing for $15,500/mo with EVERYTHING included, completely turn key!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive have any available units?
2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 North BEACHWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
