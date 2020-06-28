2227 Chislehurst Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool hot tub bbq/grill

This Hollywood Classic colonial residence by architect Robert D. Jones circa 1924 set in prime Los Feliz north of Los Feliz Blvd. boasts a beautiful formal entry with grand scale formal living room and tall romantic windows. Dramatic dining room with a sweeping hand-crafted staircase that leads to an expansive second story. A luxury sized pool and spa with detached guest house with its own private entry. Featuring authentic details include preserved hardwood floors throughout, beautiful windows & doors, original moldings and details w/original architectural integrity w/restored period fixtures. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with built in BBQ. 4 beautifully scaled bedrooms w/views, 4 bathrooms and restored vintage tile. Exquisite craftsmanship details make this home a rare offering in Los Feliz.