All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2227 Chislehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2227 Chislehurst Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

2227 Chislehurst Drive

2227 Chislehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2227 Chislehurst Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Hollywood Classic colonial residence by architect Robert D. Jones circa 1924 set in prime Los Feliz north of Los Feliz Blvd. boasts a beautiful formal entry with grand scale formal living room and tall romantic windows. Dramatic dining room with a sweeping hand-crafted staircase that leads to an expansive second story. A luxury sized pool and spa with detached guest house with its own private entry. Featuring authentic details include preserved hardwood floors throughout, beautiful windows & doors, original moldings and details w/original architectural integrity w/restored period fixtures. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with built in BBQ. 4 beautifully scaled bedrooms w/views, 4 bathrooms and restored vintage tile. Exquisite craftsmanship details make this home a rare offering in Los Feliz.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Chislehurst Drive have any available units?
2227 Chislehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Chislehurst Drive have?
Some of 2227 Chislehurst Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Chislehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Chislehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Chislehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Chislehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2227 Chislehurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2227 Chislehurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2227 Chislehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Chislehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Chislehurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2227 Chislehurst Drive has a pool.
Does 2227 Chislehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2227 Chislehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Chislehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 Chislehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College