All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:05 PM

2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS

2222 S Avenue of the Stars · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2222 S Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
valet service
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the iconic I.M. Pei architectural building in Century City. Panoramic NE views of Hollywood Hills, Century City and downtown. Open floor plan offers updated kitchen with granite counters, and breakfast bar. Wood floors thru out, wall to wall sliding windows, and enclosed patio for additional square footage. Spacious master has 2 closets, and master bath with separate tub and shower. Second bedroom with walk in closet, wood floors, and unobstructed views. Full service luxury building with concierge, valet parking, guard gated access, pool, gym, guest parking, and tennis courts. Close to newly renovated Century City mall, hotels, shopping, and restaurants. Unit also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS have any available units?
2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS have?
Some of 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS currently offering any rent specials?
2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS pet-friendly?
No, 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS offer parking?
Yes, 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS offers parking.
Does 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS have a pool?
Yes, 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS has a pool.
Does 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS have accessible units?
No, 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College