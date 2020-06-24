2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking tennis court valet service

Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the iconic I.M. Pei architectural building in Century City. Panoramic NE views of Hollywood Hills, Century City and downtown. Open floor plan offers updated kitchen with granite counters, and breakfast bar. Wood floors thru out, wall to wall sliding windows, and enclosed patio for additional square footage. Spacious master has 2 closets, and master bath with separate tub and shower. Second bedroom with walk in closet, wood floors, and unobstructed views. Full service luxury building with concierge, valet parking, guard gated access, pool, gym, guest parking, and tennis courts. Close to newly renovated Century City mall, hotels, shopping, and restaurants. Unit also available for sale.