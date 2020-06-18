Amenities

22219 Miranda St Available 07/15/20 22219 Miranda VIDEO TOUR ! - Beautiful traditional home in great Woodland Hills location, just moments from Woodland Hills Park, Ventura Blvd., the 101 freeway, great eateries, and high-rated schools. Spacious and secluded, this home is the epitome of California living. The massive entertainers yard is complete with a saltwater pool with waterfall feature, adjoining spa, gas fire pit, grassy yard, built-in BBQ, outdoor dining area, soothing fountain, and playground. Backyard backs up to gated park grounds, providing incredible privacy and solitude for al fresco dining or large pool parties. Inside the home, the updated kitchen and baths, beautiful wood floors, crown moldings, and recessed lights make this a move-in ready home with plenty of space. A large bonus room with its own bathroom could be a 5th bedroom, screening room, play room, or privet office space.



