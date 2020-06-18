All apartments in Los Angeles
22219 Miranda St
22219 Miranda St

22219 Miranda Street · No Longer Available
Location

22219 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
22219 Miranda St Available 07/15/20 22219 Miranda VIDEO TOUR ! - Beautiful traditional home in great Woodland Hills location, just moments from Woodland Hills Park, Ventura Blvd., the 101 freeway, great eateries, and high-rated schools. Spacious and secluded, this home is the epitome of California living. The massive entertainers yard is complete with a saltwater pool with waterfall feature, adjoining spa, gas fire pit, grassy yard, built-in BBQ, outdoor dining area, soothing fountain, and playground. Backyard backs up to gated park grounds, providing incredible privacy and solitude for al fresco dining or large pool parties. Inside the home, the updated kitchen and baths, beautiful wood floors, crown moldings, and recessed lights make this a move-in ready home with plenty of space. A large bonus room with its own bathroom could be a 5th bedroom, screening room, play room, or privet office space.

(RLNE4327666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22219 Miranda St have any available units?
22219 Miranda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22219 Miranda St have?
Some of 22219 Miranda St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22219 Miranda St currently offering any rent specials?
22219 Miranda St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22219 Miranda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22219 Miranda St is pet friendly.
Does 22219 Miranda St offer parking?
No, 22219 Miranda St does not offer parking.
Does 22219 Miranda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22219 Miranda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22219 Miranda St have a pool?
Yes, 22219 Miranda St has a pool.
Does 22219 Miranda St have accessible units?
No, 22219 Miranda St does not have accessible units.
Does 22219 Miranda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22219 Miranda St does not have units with dishwashers.
