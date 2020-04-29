2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool tennis court valet service

This light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is available for lease in the West building of renowned Century Towers. Located on the 4th floor, the lovely north-facing treetop view is gorgeous at all hours from the unit's expansive windows. Standout features include sleek dark wood flooring in the spacious living area, a custom designer kitchen with high end appliances, and updated marble bathrooms. Century Towers offers full service amenities including 24 hour valet, a fitness center, pool, and tennis courts - all on guard gated grounds. Located half a mile away from the newly renovated Century City Mall. ***This unit is also available fully furnished (price upon request)*** Newly painted and ready for immediate move-in.