2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS

This light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is available for lease in the West building of renowned Century Towers. Located on the 4th floor, the lovely north-facing treetop view is gorgeous at all hours from the unit's expansive windows. Standout features include sleek dark wood flooring in the spacious living area, a custom designer kitchen with high end appliances, and updated marble bathrooms. Century Towers offers full service amenities including 24 hour valet, a fitness center, pool, and tennis courts - all on guard gated grounds. Located half a mile away from the newly renovated Century City Mall. ***This unit is also available fully furnished (price upon request)*** Newly painted and ready for immediate move-in.