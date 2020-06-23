All apartments in Los Angeles
2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS

2220 S Avenue of the Stars · No Longer Available
Location

2220 S Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
valet service
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available for lease in the West building of renowned Century Towers. Located on the 4th floor, the lovely north-facing treetop view is gorgeous at all hours from the unit's expansive windows. Standout features include sleek dark wood flooring in the large living area, a custom designer kitchen with high-end appliances, and updated marble bathrooms. Century Towers offers full service amenities including 24 hour valet, a fitness center, pool, and tennis courts - all on guard gated grounds. Located half a mile away from the newly renovated Century City Mall. This unit is also available fully furnished. Ready for immediate move-in.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS have any available units?
2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS have?
Some of 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS currently offering any rent specials?
2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS pet-friendly?
No, 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS offer parking?
No, 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS does not offer parking.
Does 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS have a pool?
Yes, 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS has a pool.
Does 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS have accessible units?
No, 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 AVENUE OF THE STARS has units with dishwashers.
