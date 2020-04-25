2216 South BENTLEY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family alternative in the Westwood Elementary School District. This property is a townhouse with no neighbors above or below. The property features are Large Living Room, formal dining area, kitchen with breakfast nook, large front patio and an amazing outdoor area for the kids, activities or al fresco dining in the summer. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms. the master is large with a private balcony, vaulted ceilings, 2 large closets, and a private bath. Head downstairs to the basement where you have the laundry closet and direct access to the parking structure where you have 2 side by side parking spaces. Local amenities include, close to the 405 & 10 Fwy's, close to the Expo line, minutes to Beverly Hills and Santa Monica and much much more.