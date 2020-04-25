All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2216 South BENTLEY Avenue

2216 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2216 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family alternative in the Westwood Elementary School District. This property is a townhouse with no neighbors above or below. The property features are Large Living Room, formal dining area, kitchen with breakfast nook, large front patio and an amazing outdoor area for the kids, activities or al fresco dining in the summer. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms. the master is large with a private balcony, vaulted ceilings, 2 large closets, and a private bath. Head downstairs to the basement where you have the laundry closet and direct access to the parking structure where you have 2 side by side parking spaces. Local amenities include, close to the 405 & 10 Fwy's, close to the Expo line, minutes to Beverly Hills and Santa Monica and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue have any available units?
2216 South BENTLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue have?
Some of 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2216 South BENTLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 South BENTLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
