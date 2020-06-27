22151 Parthenia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Availability in Nov. 2019; subject to owner finding home of choice. Amazing 180 degree view! Completely remodeled/rebuilt Mediterranean style home! Brilliant details throughout! Upon entering the home, custom metal/glass front doors open to 32ft high entry w/gallery. Gourmet kitchen, spacious center island w/built in wine refrigerator. Substantial master suite; fireplace, private balcony, spacious walk-in closet, over-sized jetted tub with rain shower, separate shower/dual sinks. Beautiful living room and dining room with dual side fireplace. Upstairs bedrooms have hardwood floors with large closets. Game room with custom built wet bar overlooking the view. Newer windows interlace the inside to outside, bringing nature into the home. Eagle lightweight roof tile, two energy efficient 5 ton AC units, multiple zones. Stone, granite, LED lighting throughout. Custom circular stamped concrete driveway. Travertine & ceramic tile. Garage fits 4 cars, deep enough for 24 ft boat. Approx. 800 sq ft of outside deck over-looking the view! Private tropical entertainer's backyard with built in BBQ, bar, fire pit, waterfall, pool/spa (Travertine Deck, Italian glass tile, quartzscape pool finish & smart technology equipment. Approx. 400 sq ft view deck on hillside. Lush mature landscaping with palm tree's. 12 zone sprinkler system. In-Law suite downstairs offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Apprx. 11ft attic/storage. Very close to both Sierra Canyon High School, Chaminade Middle School & High School.