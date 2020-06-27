All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22151 Parthenia Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:35 AM

22151 Parthenia Street

22151 Parthenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

22151 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Availability in Nov. 2019; subject to owner finding home of choice. Amazing 180 degree view! Completely remodeled/rebuilt Mediterranean style home! Brilliant details throughout! Upon entering the home, custom metal/glass front doors open to 32ft high entry w/gallery. Gourmet kitchen, spacious center island w/built in wine refrigerator. Substantial master suite; fireplace, private balcony, spacious walk-in closet, over-sized jetted tub with rain shower, separate shower/dual sinks. Beautiful living room and dining room with dual side fireplace. Upstairs bedrooms have hardwood floors with large closets. Game room with custom built wet bar overlooking the view. Newer windows interlace the inside to outside, bringing nature into the home. Eagle lightweight roof tile, two energy efficient 5 ton AC units, multiple zones. Stone, granite, LED lighting throughout. Custom circular stamped concrete driveway. Travertine & ceramic tile. Garage fits 4 cars, deep enough for 24 ft boat. Approx. 800 sq ft of outside deck over-looking the view! Private tropical entertainer's backyard with built in BBQ, bar, fire pit, waterfall, pool/spa (Travertine Deck, Italian glass tile, quartzscape pool finish & smart technology equipment. Approx. 400 sq ft view deck on hillside. Lush mature landscaping with palm tree's. 12 zone sprinkler system. In-Law suite downstairs offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Apprx. 11ft attic/storage. Very close to both Sierra Canyon High School, Chaminade Middle School & High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22151 Parthenia Street have any available units?
22151 Parthenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22151 Parthenia Street have?
Some of 22151 Parthenia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22151 Parthenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
22151 Parthenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22151 Parthenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 22151 Parthenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22151 Parthenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 22151 Parthenia Street offers parking.
Does 22151 Parthenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22151 Parthenia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22151 Parthenia Street have a pool?
Yes, 22151 Parthenia Street has a pool.
Does 22151 Parthenia Street have accessible units?
No, 22151 Parthenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22151 Parthenia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22151 Parthenia Street has units with dishwashers.
