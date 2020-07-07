2215 Cazador Dr

Amenities
This spacious 2 bdrm apartment has an enclosed semi-private backyard/dog run, shared only with the apartment above and secured with a locking gate. The completely remodeled unit includes these features:
- New white quartz stone countertops
- New stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, gas range/stove, microwave, and refrigerator)
- New kitchen cabinets
- New solid bamboo/wood flooring
- New paint throughout
- 2 securely auto-gated (assigned) parking spaces
- New securely enclosed backyard/dog run
- More than Pet-friendly, this unit is Pet-perfect! Cats and Dogs welcome! The Large and securely enclosed backyard is perfect for dog owners.
- Heating and Air Conditioning units included
- Laundry on-site