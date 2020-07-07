All apartments in Los Angeles
2215 Cazador Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2215 Cazador Dr

2215 N Cazador Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2215 N Cazador Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
This spacious 2 bdrm apartment has an enclosed semi-private backyard/dog run, shared only with the apartment above and secured with a locking gate. The completely remodeled unit includes these features:
- New white quartz stone countertops
- New stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, gas range/stove, microwave, and refrigerator)
- New kitchen cabinets
- New solid bamboo/wood flooring
- New paint throughout
- 2 securely auto-gated (assigned) parking spaces
- New securely enclosed backyard/dog run
- More than Pet-friendly, this unit is Pet-perfect! Cats and Dogs welcome! The Large and securely enclosed backyard is perfect for dog owners.
- Heating and Air Conditioning units included
- Laundry on-site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Cazador Dr have any available units?
2215 Cazador Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Cazador Dr have?
Some of 2215 Cazador Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Cazador Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Cazador Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Cazador Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Cazador Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Cazador Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Cazador Dr offers parking.
Does 2215 Cazador Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Cazador Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Cazador Dr have a pool?
No, 2215 Cazador Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Cazador Dr have accessible units?
No, 2215 Cazador Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Cazador Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Cazador Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
