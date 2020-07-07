2215 Cazador Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking pet friendly

This spacious 2 bdrm apartment has an enclosed semi-private backyard/dog run, shared only with the apartment above and secured with a locking gate. The completely remodeled unit includes these features:

- New white quartz stone countertops

- New stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, gas range/stove, microwave, and refrigerator)

- New kitchen cabinets

- New solid bamboo/wood flooring

- New paint throughout

- 2 securely auto-gated (assigned) parking spaces

- New securely enclosed backyard/dog run

- More than Pet-friendly, this unit is Pet-perfect! Cats and Dogs welcome! The Large and securely enclosed backyard is perfect for dog owners.

- Heating and Air Conditioning units included

- Laundry on-site