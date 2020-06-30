22129 Schoolcraft Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Fully Gutted and Remodeled - Completed in 2020!! Must See!!! No detail spared here, 2 brand new units on 1 lot. Each House features 4bedrooms +2bathrooms with 2 parking spots and their own private backyard. Master Suite has a walk in closet and en-suite stall shower. Home features gorgeous kitchen w/ custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, laminate flooring, new copper plumbing, Tankless Water Heater, Brand New Central HVAC system, new LED recessed lighting throughout, beautiful new and tastefully remodeled bathrooms with beautiful vanities. Washer and Dryer hookups inside the house. Located within a short distance to shops, restaurants, malls, 405 and 101 FWY. Also available furnished, please inquire.