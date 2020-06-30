All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22129 Schoolcraft Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22129 Schoolcraft Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

22129 Schoolcraft Street

22129 Schoolcraft Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22129 Schoolcraft Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Fully Gutted and Remodeled - Completed in 2020!! Must See!!! No detail spared here, 2 brand new units on 1 lot. Each House features 4bedrooms +2bathrooms with 2 parking spots and their own private backyard. Master Suite has a walk in closet and en-suite stall shower. Home features gorgeous kitchen w/ custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, laminate flooring, new copper plumbing, Tankless Water Heater, Brand New Central HVAC system, new LED recessed lighting throughout, beautiful new and tastefully remodeled bathrooms with beautiful vanities. Washer and Dryer hookups inside the house. Located within a short distance to shops, restaurants, malls, 405 and 101 FWY. Also available furnished, please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22129 Schoolcraft Street have any available units?
22129 Schoolcraft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22129 Schoolcraft Street have?
Some of 22129 Schoolcraft Street's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22129 Schoolcraft Street currently offering any rent specials?
22129 Schoolcraft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22129 Schoolcraft Street pet-friendly?
No, 22129 Schoolcraft Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22129 Schoolcraft Street offer parking?
Yes, 22129 Schoolcraft Street offers parking.
Does 22129 Schoolcraft Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22129 Schoolcraft Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22129 Schoolcraft Street have a pool?
No, 22129 Schoolcraft Street does not have a pool.
Does 22129 Schoolcraft Street have accessible units?
No, 22129 Schoolcraft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22129 Schoolcraft Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22129 Schoolcraft Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College