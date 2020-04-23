Amenities

2-bed/1-bath | 900 sq-ft HOUSE | GATED, HUGE BACKYARD, AMPLE PARKING | 2212 BIRD STREET LOS ANGELES, CA 90033 | $2600/month - OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY MAY 9TH, 1:30-2:30PM AND SATURDAY MAY 11TH, 2:00-3:00PM.



Don't wait to apply for this newly renovated home!



Built in the turn of 19th century, situated in a quiet neighborhood, this newly-renovated, old charm, 2-bed/1-bath, single-family home comes equipped with a detached 2-car garage and the following:



New central a/c

Newly renovated bathroom & kitchen

New stove

New dishwasher

New paint

Newly finished real wood floor- beautiful color

New windows



*Pets OK

*Great natural lighting throughout home

*Ample parking space (2-car garage and backyard/driveway) and storage

*Huge backyard with lemon tree and fire pit



Contact Property Supervisor, Patrick, by calling or texting (626)634-9399



