Los Angeles, CA
2212 BIRD STREET
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

2212 BIRD STREET

2212 Bird Street · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Bird Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-bed/1-bath | 900 sq-ft HOUSE | GATED, HUGE BACKYARD, AMPLE PARKING | 2212 BIRD STREET LOS ANGELES, CA 90033 | $2600/month - OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY MAY 9TH, 1:30-2:30PM AND SATURDAY MAY 11TH, 2:00-3:00PM.

Don't wait to apply for this newly renovated home!

Built in the turn of 19th century, situated in a quiet neighborhood, this newly-renovated, old charm, 2-bed/1-bath, single-family home comes equipped with a detached 2-car garage and the following:

New central a/c
Newly renovated bathroom & kitchen
New stove
New dishwasher
New paint
Newly finished real wood floor- beautiful color
New windows

*Pets OK
*Great natural lighting throughout home
*Ample parking space (2-car garage and backyard/driveway) and storage
*Huge backyard with lemon tree and fire pit

Contact Property Supervisor, Patrick, by calling or texting (626)634-9399

(RLNE4870734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 BIRD STREET have any available units?
2212 BIRD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 BIRD STREET have?
Some of 2212 BIRD STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 BIRD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2212 BIRD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 BIRD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 BIRD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2212 BIRD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2212 BIRD STREET offers parking.
Does 2212 BIRD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 BIRD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 BIRD STREET have a pool?
No, 2212 BIRD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2212 BIRD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2212 BIRD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 BIRD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 BIRD STREET has units with dishwashers.
