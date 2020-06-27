22110 Blackhawk St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful! Light and Bright, Spacious & open 4+3 in great area of Chatsworth. - Beautiful! Light and Bright, Spacious & open 4+3 in great area of Chatsworth.



Here we have a Fabulous 4 Bedroom 3 full baths Home. Family room, and dining area right off open kitchen. Kitchen with granite counters and center island. Wonderful soaring vaulted ceilings and cozy fire place in living room. Recessed lighting and plantation shutters everywhere. The exquisite wood flooring in living, family and dining room is so beautiful. Theres 1 bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs as well as Laundry room and garage access. Gorgeous Custom staircase. Master suite w walk in closet, shower, tub, and double sinks. Other 2 bedrooms are Jack n Jill style sharing another full bathroom. Private yard, with patio and grassy area. Includes, fridge and gardener.



Property Professionally leased by LRS

Deposit based on OAC

Small pet will be considered with additional deposit

For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:

Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com

REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230



"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5092914)