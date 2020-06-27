All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22110 Blackhawk St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22110 Blackhawk St
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

22110 Blackhawk St

22110 Blackhawk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22110 Blackhawk Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful! Light and Bright, Spacious & open 4+3 in great area of Chatsworth. - Beautiful! Light and Bright, Spacious & open 4+3 in great area of Chatsworth.

Here we have a Fabulous 4 Bedroom 3 full baths Home. Family room, and dining area right off open kitchen. Kitchen with granite counters and center island. Wonderful soaring vaulted ceilings and cozy fire place in living room. Recessed lighting and plantation shutters everywhere. The exquisite wood flooring in living, family and dining room is so beautiful. Theres 1 bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs as well as Laundry room and garage access. Gorgeous Custom staircase. Master suite w walk in closet, shower, tub, and double sinks. Other 2 bedrooms are Jack n Jill style sharing another full bathroom. Private yard, with patio and grassy area. Includes, fridge and gardener.

Property Professionally leased by LRS
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5092914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22110 Blackhawk St have any available units?
22110 Blackhawk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22110 Blackhawk St have?
Some of 22110 Blackhawk St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22110 Blackhawk St currently offering any rent specials?
22110 Blackhawk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22110 Blackhawk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22110 Blackhawk St is pet friendly.
Does 22110 Blackhawk St offer parking?
Yes, 22110 Blackhawk St offers parking.
Does 22110 Blackhawk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22110 Blackhawk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22110 Blackhawk St have a pool?
No, 22110 Blackhawk St does not have a pool.
Does 22110 Blackhawk St have accessible units?
No, 22110 Blackhawk St does not have accessible units.
Does 22110 Blackhawk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22110 Blackhawk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College