Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 units in the Historic Phillipino Town, in Echo Park. The property has two separate 2 bedroom 1 bath homes. Approximate 832 Sqf EACH. The kitchens and bathrooms were recently remodeled, both have central heating and air. You will enjoy the panoramic views of the Down Town City lights from the patio. The garden has mature fruit trees. Both homes are move-in ready.*** More pictures coming soon.